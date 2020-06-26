The BCB Innovation Grant aims to boost key development areas of the BCB ecosystem, and will target up to 1,000 projects within Asia.

Singapore-based blockchain developer, Building Cities Beyond (BCB) Blockchain, announced the launch of its BCB Innovation Grant. BCB will award $15 million worth of grants to projects developing on the BCB protocol in order to ramp up development of its ecosystem.

The BCB Innovation Grant aims to boost key development areas of the BCB ecosystem, and will target up to 1,000 projects within Asia. The $15 million grant will cater to the tech startup ecosystem in the region, with grant participants also gaining access to BCB workshops and facilities to assist and bolster their development capabilities.

The company in a bid to attract developers will keep aside $2.8 million to fund game development projects on the BCB platform.

Douglas Gan, CEO of BCB Blockchain, said, "As BCB continues to grow its ecosystem, we realize the vast potential of blockchain technology in everyday applications. We are looking at holistic approaches to support and reach out to existing and upcoming projects on the BCB protocol. The launch of the grant is part of this approach, as we look to support our partners in the midst of a challenging economic climate."

The news of the launch of the grant comes in the backdrop of the company partnering with leading accelerators to incubate selected projects in southeast Asia.

The partners will look to identify growth-stage projects and collectively offer multi-layered support to any challenges the startups may face with regards to funding, technology, working space and business development. Through the partnerships, BCB is striving to boost the startup community, especially those looking to reinvent themselves to survive the hit due to the pandemic.

The blockchain-based smart city protocol is partnering with the Institute of Blockchain Singapore (IBS) to extend its initiatives and facilities to students and upcoming technopreneurs.