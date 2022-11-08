Speedoc Closes US$28 Million Pre-Series B Round To Scale Up Virtual Hospital Model

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Singapore-based HealthTech platform Speedoc today announced the closure of its pre-Series B funding round. The US$28 million investment round includes new investors Bertelsmann Investments, Shinhan Venture investment and Mars Growth. Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India, which led Speedoc's US$5 million Series A funding round, also participated in the funding round.

Speedoc's virtual ward programmes makes hospital level care accessible to every person.

The Singapore-based online and offline health provider was founded in 2017 to make hospital-level care accessible to every person via tech-enabled and innovative services and solutions. Speedoc leverages its expertise in technology, innovation and decentralized medical care to provide a wide range of mobile medical services spanning telehealth consultations, on-site doctor and nurse visits, virtual hospital wards, and ambulance hailing services.

Funds raised in this round will be channeled towards Speedoc's efforts to make virtual hospitals a reality across the Southeast region. Speedoc will look to expand its H-Ward virtual hospital programme, an integrated platform monitored by a dedicated 24/7 patient-care team that standardizes and combines different services needed for hospital care at home.

Dr Shravan Verma, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Speedoc, said, "We are thrilled to welcome the support and partnership of existing and new investors who share our goal of transforming the healthcare landscape with technology. With this investment, we look forward to expanding our collaborations with private and public healthcare players to bring hospital-level care into every home and for every person. This would further empower patients and caregivers by providing them with an alternative to recover at home whilst providing them with effective cost-savings. The thrust towards virtual hospitals will complement and ensure better hospital utilisation rates, enabling medical personnel to attend to life-threatening conditions in a more efficient manner."