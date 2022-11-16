This Child-Dedicated Cartoon Series Created In Vietnam Is Taking Over the Animation Industry

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Wolfoo is an English-language Vietnamese YouTube preschool animated web series by SCONNECT. The show follows Wolfoo, an anthropomorphic wolf living on a hill in a small American village with his parents and sisters, Lucy and Jenny. Pando and Kat are Wolfoo's best friends.

Handout Wolfoo cartoon characters by Sconnect Media

Wolfoo's first episode aired in July 2018. Wolfoo is also available in various languages, including Spanish, Bahasa Indonesia, Tagalog, Russian, Vietnamese, and many more. The series' voice cast list has never been made public. The series, aimed at children aged 2 to 5, is quite popular on YouTube.

Some people need clarification about Wolfoo's characters. Wolfoo, according to eOne, the creator of Peppa Pig, is a remake of Peppa Pig and thus violates their copyright. The Russian Center for Forensic Expertise and Research ANO later dismissed the case. They confirmed, after a comparison, that the Wolfoo character set is entirely original and not a reworked or derivative of Peppa Pig. The court then terminated eOne's lawsuit and prevented them from filing similar cases against Sconnect in the future.

Despite this victory, YouTube granted eOne's request to delete Wolfoo videos. Wolfoo's monthly views dropped by more than 60% after they were barred from uploading new content, causing significant damage to their subscriber rate, business reputation, and financial results. Despite Sconnect's efforts to provide adequate proof and documentation of their victory, YouTube did not appear to consider revoking the award.

The Vietnam Digital Communications Association (VDCA) recently defended Sconnect, saying, "Ensuring fair business rights between the two sides is necessary. Since the dispute has not been resolved, such action from YouTube may be considered unjust towards Wolfoo videos and Sconnect's business". According to Mr. Nguyen Xuan Cuong, Vice President of VDCA, if Wolfoo videos are locked in the U.K., then Peppa Pig videos in Vietnam should also be closed by YouTube.

"Sconnect should also act immediately to protect Wolfoo's business rights in the United States," shared VDCA.

Wolfoo cartoon post-processing at Sconnect's Studio

Wolfoo aims to lead the animation industry in the near future, and hopes to put the dispute with eOne in the past over the next couple of months.