Warner Music Collaborates With Metaverse Project Pushing New Era Of Digital Content Through Web3

The trend of diverse industries embracing Web3, the blockchain-led Internet, enters the acceleratory phase.

learn more about Saurabh Singla

By Saurabh Singla

The deal aims to inspire creators to explore the endless possibilities of the Web3 gaming world and provide them with ground-breaking opportunities.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The trend of diverse industries embracing Web3, the blockchain-led Internet, enters the acceleratory phase. The entertainment industry attempts to emerge as a forerunner of this bandwagon. Warner Music Singapore has collaborated with Singapore based startup Affyn, to produce a tailored soundtrack with up-and-coming artiste J.M3 (pronounced Jamie), who also represented Singapore at the inaugural ASEAN Music Festival 2020. Together, this collaboration aims to motivate more creators to explore the multitude of possibilities in the Web3 gaming world with a goal to provide everyone around the globe with refreshing, never-before-seen experiences.

The deal aims to inspire creators to explore the endless possibilities of the Web3 gaming world and provide them with ground-breaking opportunities. The partnership is also focused on upgrading the entertainment industry with the evolving features of Web3.

Commenting on the alliance, Lucaz Lee, CEO of Affyn said: "This collaboration with Warner Music Singapore represents a new era of digital content consumption, leveraging Web3 technology to support musicians, artists, creators, and collaborators in delivering an even more immersive and interactive experience to our audiences. We look forward to the exciting possibilities that this partnership will bring to our platform and to the wider entertainment industry."

Warner Music Singapore is the abode for famed international pop artists and groups such as Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Yokez 叶玉棂, J.M3 刘宣, Nathan Hartono, and more. As the ecosystem partner, the entertainment company assures to produce a customised song for Affyn's upcoming Web3 game.

Moreover, Warner Music SG's versatile artist J.M3 will perform as an avatar for the game's immersive trailer to entice fans. The female rapper J.M3, famous for her sensational releases 'Castle', 'Don't Imk', and 'Hot Sauce', is releasing her debut extended play (EP) — 180: Athena — on all major DSPs on May 19.

Gerald Ang, Managing Director of Warner Music Singapore added: "We are delighted to collaborate with Affyn to explore innovative and creative approaches to promote Warner Music Singapore's artists by taking audience engagement to unprecedented levels. By tapping into new avenues and fans, we can broaden our reach in ground-breaking ways. We look forward to continuing our close partnership with Affyn and identifying more exciting opportunities for collaboration."

During their flagship event 'Evolution', Affyn will reveal the details on their new game, as well as about the partnership and what it means to creators, collaborators around the world.
Saurabh Singla

Founder & CEO, CaphIQ.com

Saurabh Singla, Founder, and CEO of CaphIQ, is an Indian Entrepreneur, Active Author, Marketing, and Fundraising Consultant. His breakthrough is primarily from generating millions of digital impressions for Entertainment, & Blockchain Industry, and various Startups.

Related Topics

News and Trends Metaverse

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

How To Use Psychology To Gain A Competitive Edge

How emotions impact business and the markets, and how you can use this to gain an advantage over the competition.

By Samuel Leeds

Travel

What Is a Timeshare? Here's How It Works.

Curious about timeshares? Learn how they work, their benefits and drawbacks and some tips for buying or selling with this comprehensive guide.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Business Ideas

3 Ways to Use ChatGPT to Spark Your Creativity

Brainstorming product ideas or new ways to pitch your company — AI can be a great help to decent into the state of creative flow.

By Natasha Zo

Business News

Americans Caught Smuggling Over 650 Pounds of Fruit Roll-Ups Into Israel

Two sets of American couples were caught trying to smuggle hundreds of pounds of Fruit Roll-Ups into Israel after a viral TikTok craze led to a shortage of the sweet treats in the country.

By Emily Rella

Growing a Business

Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede Drove $200 Million In Annual Sales With Size-Inclusive Fashion Brand, Good American, by Connecting Deeply With Their Clientele

From the beginning, Good American wanted to reach a customer that other designers overlooked. That hasn't come without its challenges.

By Liz Brody

Green Entrepreneur

This AI-Powered Feeder Takes Ridiculously Cool Photos of Birds in Your Backyard

Bird Buddy is the Ring of the winged world, capturing candid pictures of our feathered friends and identifying their species.

By Jonathan Small