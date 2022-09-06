Firework Games Studio Builds Its First Battle Royale Game With Security And Stability On AWS

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Firework Games has been working with the leading cloud infrastructure provider Amazon Web Services (AWS) on the upcoming release of the first-ever 3D space battle-royale game embedded with a reinforcement learning element (Companion NPC AI). Since the last article about the SPARK ERA, AI-enhanced NPCs, Firework Games has been working on integrating and introducing this feature for the first time in a galactic-based battle-royale MMO game.

Firework Games has worked very closely with AWS to bring this innovative feature to players. The integration of AWS services such as Amazon EC2, Amazon S3, Amazon RDS, Auto Scaling has allowed the studio to build a scalable and reliable game server architecture that can handle the high concurrency and intense load expected during the launch of SPARK ERA. In the upcoming days, Firework Games plans to use AWS's AI/ML services to provide an enriched player experience by automatically extracting in-game information such as character names, weapons, and gear from images and text within game videos.

Using the AWS Enterprise On-Ramp support plan, the studio was able to quickly reap the benefits of a well-planned approach through infrastructure event management (IEM), AWS best practice guidance and communicating with global AWS experts to ensure SPARK ERA's security and stability. In particular, AWS GPU cloud services are now helping the studio to accelerate their AI models.

"Integrating AWS's services into our game architecture has allowed us to focus on what we do best—building an amazing 3D space battle royale game with companion NPC AI," said Moses Ip, CEO of Firework Games. "We are excited to be able to leverage the power of AWS to bring even more innovation to our players."

Firework Games is a game development company committed to using cutting-edge technology in its games. The infrastructure is built with gaming in mind, allowing for unique gameplay experiences. Immersion and mobile apps are emphasized at the Studio, allowing players easy access to our games while integrating innovation throughout our ecosystem into the gaming business.