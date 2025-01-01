Adam French
Adam is a Partner at Antler, co-leading the UK fund. Additionally, he is a Founding Partner and Chair of Houghton Street Ventures, a pre-seed and seed fund investing in the alumni of the LSE, and a Non-Executive Director at Innovate Finance, the UK industry body for fintech. Adam previously was Co-Founder and CEO of Scalable Capital, which is a fintech unicorn valued at $1.4B that has secured investment from the likes of BlackRock, Tencent, and Hedosophia. He was previously an Executive Director of Trading at Goldman Sachs and is a graduate of the London School of Economics.
