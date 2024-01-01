Alastair Johnson
CEO and Founder of Nuggets
A tech entrepreneur with 25-plus years experience, Alastair Johnson is passionate about blockchain tech for enhanced payment, privacy and security. He led product development and marketing for brands (Microsoft, Skype, Xbox, BBC and Disney) and is now CEO of Nuggets, a payments/identity management platform.
