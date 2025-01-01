Alexandra Diening

Bio

Dr Alexandra Diening is a research scientist, leading expert in AI transformation and author of The Strategy for Human-AI Symbiosis. She is the co-founder and executive chair of the Human-AI Symbiosis Alliance (H-AISA) - a non-profit organisation fostering harmonious collaboration between humans and artificial intelligence. Earning her doctorate magna cum laude in Cyberpsychology, Dr. Diening’s research merges Artificial Intelligence, Consumer Behavior Science, and Neuroscience to study how digital exposure shapes human behaviour.