Asparuh Koev
Co-founder and CEO of Transmetrics
Asparuh Koev is a co-founder and CEO of Transmetrics, a predictive analytics SaaS for cargo transport optimization. He is a successful serial entrepreneur with a proven record of building companies and leading them to success.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Starting a Business
The Differences Between Eastern and Western European Startups
The history of the regions has impacted their respective startup cultures in a variety of ways.