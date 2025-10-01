Bio

Bontle Senne is a transformation leader, keynote speaker, author, publisher and coach, with a unique lens as an AuDHD (Autistic and ADHD) professional. Her global career spans high-impact work across multiple sectors, from leading billion-pound megamergers in the UK to rebuilding a West African national education system for 1.2 million pupils and working with startups and SMEs on frugal innovation.

She has driven large-scale digital and organisational transformation across more than 20 global programs on three continents, including leadership roles at McKinsey and Company, Deutsche Bank, Virgin Media O2, Tyme Global and Teach First. She helps companies drive innovation, banish change fatigue, make change stick and deliver synergy wins pre- and post-merger integration.

Whether mapping digital transformation or helping neurodiverse leaders thrive, Bontle’s work sits at the intersection of disruption and empathy, pushing forward change that empowers