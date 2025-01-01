Brandon Reynolds
Bio
Brandon Reynolds is the founder of Activ8 and beVisioneers fellow. His new social app, “Activ8”, is designed to make environmental activism available to all, on a local and national level. The beVisioneers: The Mercedes-Benz Fellowship winner aims to simplify environmental activism by offering tailored opportunities for political, economic, educational, legislative, and local engagement. Partnered with Friends of the Earth, he aims to turn a generation into climate changemakers.
Latest
The Climate Tech Opportunity
The climate crisis is now impossible to ignore. Due to this, there is a flaring intersection between tech and climate activism coming into existence, as rapid advancements in technology meet the desperate need for widescale environmental activism.