The climate crisis is now impossible to ignore. Due to this, there is a flaring intersection between tech and climate activism coming into existence, as rapid advancements in technology meet the desperate need for widescale environmental activism.

This space, which combines the rapid scaling and innovation of start-ups with the urgency of environmental action, is becoming fertile ground for ambitious tech entrepreneurs. As the Founder of Activ8, I wanted to create a platform that empowers everyday people to take part in climate activism across its many forms. Whether it is getting involved with local activities or attending peaceful protests, or even something as simple as signing petitions at home. This is all towards the goal of building a nationwide community of activists pushing positive impact, rewarding those who drive the sustainable change in local communities and collectively help hit key climate goals.

Climate solutions are no longer confined to charities, corporations, and governments. There is a growing industry marrying tech and e-services with climate-positive movements. Tapping into this space requires more than just good intentions; it requires real, utilisable tools which can aid those who want to take real actions to better the climate. Here's how tech entrepreneurs can thoughtfully enter this emerging market, and create tools that genuinely empower communities, drive measurable environmental impact, and build sustainable businesses along the way.

1. Recognise the new dynamics of climate-driven markets

Many entrepreneurs still think of climate change as a sector limited to energy, carbon credits, or hardware-intensive clean tech. In reality, we're witnessing a proliferation of digital-first opportunities at the intersection of activism, sustainability, and community engagement. These include data platforms which empower communities to monitor air, water, or biodiversity metrics; apps which help citizens track environmental pledges or hold corporations accountable; and tools which facilitate transparent funding for grassroots projects. These digital products lower the barrier to entry for everyday people to become activists and help to turn awareness into action. They also open avenues for recurring revenue models through premium analytics, certification layers, or impact reporting. This is where tech entrepreneurs with expertise in product design, user engagement, and scalable infrastructure can make a profound difference.

2. Build with, not just for, climate communities

The most impactful climate tech platforms aren't created in a vacuum, but are those which are built in close collaboration with local activists, scientists, educators, and underrepresented communities who are on the front lines of climate change, and suffer its most devastating consequences. I'm a beVisioneers Fellow and this community is made up of innovators who embed themselves within the communities they aim to serve. Take Max Lehmann, for instance, who developed an app that facilitates the circular economy by enabling people to rent and lease technology. Then there are entrepreneurs like Praneetha Monipi who is developing an app that can help people proactively address wildlife trade and be part of the solution to regulate organised wildlife crime in India. Both engage with the communities who are impacted the most by environmental devastation.

All of these "ecopreneurs" prioritise participatory design over top-down solutions. For a tech entrepreneur, this means co-creating features by running workshops or pilot programs with local stakeholders, ensuring your product roadmap is shaped by people experiencing the problems first-hand, and creating transparent feedback loops so users can see how their input drives tangible change. Ultimately, the goal is to avoid "parachute tech", solutions imposed by outsiders that fail to gain traction because they don't align with local needs or cultural contexts.

3. Focus on tangible behaviour change

Climate action is often abstract. People know they should "care about the planet," but without direct pathways to act, their motivation can fizzle out. The best digital tools in this space turn broad concern into specific, repeatable behaviours that drive change. The best community platforms track personal or neighbourhood climate-positive footprints often pair metrics with actionable next steps, like challenges or group pledges. As an entrepreneur, it is best to design your product around micro-actions that compound into bigger impacts. Use nudges, gamification, and social features to build habits, not just force one-off engagements.

4. Ensure your business model aligns with environmental goals

Too many well-meaning climate tech initiatives fail because their financial model is at odds with their mission. For example, ad-driven models can incentivise doomscrolling and the abuse of users into profit-making over meaningful action and actual change. Consider alternatives like offering subscription tiers for schools, NGOs, or municipalities in need of such tools, or certification or verification layers that organisations pay for to demonstrate climate compliance. When monetisation directly supports climate-positive outcomes, it strengthens both trust and long-term viability.

5. Prioritise transparency and credibility

Climate misinformation is rampant. Whether it is greenwashing by corporations or confusion over carbon accounting, activists and consumers alike are now hyper-wary of misleading claims, and face fatigue at endless doom and gloom headlines. Build credibility from the start by using open data where possible, or partnering with recognised and well-trusted environmental bodies for verification. Publishing clear methodologies on how impact is calculated and not making outsized claims can also help, as will making it easy for users to trace the flows of money within your climate-positive venture. This is especially important if your platform helps mobilise funds or measure climate impact, as users need to trust that their contributions translate into real-world results.

6. Leverage the power of network effects

Climate activism is inherently communal. Movements thrive when people see their peers participating, whether through social sharing, leaderboards, or community milestones. Design your platform to amplify these network effects. Enable local groups to create chapters or event hubs. Highlight collective metrics, e.g.: "Your city reduced waste by X tons this month." Encourage friendly competitions between schools, companies, or neighbourhoods to increase uptake. This taps into social dynamics that drive sustained engagement and spreads your tool organically, reducing costly marketing spend.

Tech's future role in climate movements

The convergence of climate activism and digital entrepreneurship is just beginning. It is a movement propelled by a generation which has grown up with the internet, and one that expects to tackle the climate crisis not only through voting and protesting but by embedding impact into daily life, a daily life which is often mediated by technology. These new tech ecopreneurs can help steer humanity toward a more sustainable trajectory, proof that profit and the planet need not always be at odds.