Bio

Brandon Reynolds is the founder of Activ8 and beVisioneers fellow. His new social app, “Activ8”, is designed to make environmental activism available to all, on a local and national level. The beVisioneers: The Mercedes-Benz Fellowship winner aims to simplify environmental activism by offering tailored opportunities for political, economic, educational, legislative, and local engagement. Partnered with Friends of the Earth, he aims to turn a generation into climate changemakers.