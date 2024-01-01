Brendan Tobin
Head of Growth at Ecanvasser
Brendan Tobin is head of growth at Ecanvasser. He has worked with over 2,000 political and issue-based campaigns in 70 countries worldwide helping organizations to solve the challenge of communicating effectively with voters.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Starting a Business
How Being on the Fringes of Europe Gives Our Company a Global Edge
We think being on the edge of the region actually makes it easier to do business internationally.