Bio

Bryn Thompson is a highly experienced sales director, sales trainer and recruiter with over 40 years of experience in Sales and Sales Leadership. He has won a BESMA (a National Award) for Sales Leader of the Year and created and ran the commercial training division of Pareto for over a decade (co went from £8m-30m). Bryn is now a Sales and Leadership Consultant working mainly with private equity invested businesses and wants to help educate others on the keys to success in sales and has Recruited, assessed, trained and developed well over 10,000 salespeople worldwide. In addition to this, Bryn has even co-authored “Transformational selling” alongside his business partner Steve Lowndes!