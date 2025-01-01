Christina Hamilton

Bio

Christina leads ClearCourse’s strategic vision and direction, bringing deep FinTech experience and a strong track record of delivering sustainable growth to software and payments companies. She is passionate about understanding customer needs and building market-leading products, driving ClearCourse to be a leading engine supporting small and medium software businesses.

Since joining the business in 2023 she has led the growth plan for ClearCourse, with a particular focus on ensuring that our 20,000+ UK SME customers have access to the information, technology and partnership that will unlock their full potential, and free up valuable time to help customers do what they love most.

 

Latest

Technology

Smart Tech Adoption

It is not just smart policy, it will power SME growth

