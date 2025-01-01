Christina Hamilton

Bio

Christina leads ClearCourse’s strategic vision and direction, bringing deep FinTech experience and a strong track record of delivering sustainable growth to software and payments companies. She is passionate about understanding customer needs and building market-leading products, driving ClearCourse to be a leading engine supporting small and medium software businesses.

Since joining the business in 2023 she has led the growth plan for ClearCourse, with a particular focus on ensuring that our 20,000+ UK SME customers have access to the information, technology and partnership that will unlock their full potential, and free up valuable time to help customers do what they love most.