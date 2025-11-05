Bio

Dan Charlish is the founder and CEO of Snow Camp, the UK’s only national youth snowsports charity. Since 2003, the charity has helped more than 22,000 young people from inner-city communities gain confidence, qualifications, and career opportunities through skiing and snowboarding. In 2013 Dan received the Freedom of the City of London for services to youth work and in 2024 he was awarded the Pery Medal by the Ski Club of Great Britain. Snow Camp has also been recognised multiple times as a top UK apprenticeship employer, reflecting Dan’s commitment to creating real pathways for young people to thrive on and off the slopes.