Running a charity can sometimes feel like being on a hamster wheel. The more positive impact and growth you create, the more funding you need to raise each year to maintain that work. Each stage of growth brings new challenges and greater responsibility. It is rewarding work, but it requires resilience, focus and a clear sense of purpose.

I always wanted to work for charities. My career began at Christian Aid, where I learned how development programmes can transform communities when they are built on trust and local ownership. After seven years, I hoped to contribute closer to home, so I moved into community work in South London. At St John's Community Project in Stockwell we ran youth, family and senior citizen programmes serving five local estates. Those years shaped my understanding of how community really works and how change truly happens when people come together around shared goals.

Working with young people in south London led to the idea for Snow Camp, which I founded over twenty years ago. The vision was straightforward: to use snowsports to help inner-city young people find direction, purpose and opportunity. Skiing and snowboarding might seem an unlikely route to social change, yet they provide a setting where young people can build confidence, teamwork and resilience in a completely new environment. On the mountain, or in our case at indoor snow centres across the UK, everyone starts from the same point and progress depends on perseverance, communication and trust.

What began as a small local project in Stockwell has now developed into a national charity working across London, the Midlands, the North West and Scotland. Our programmes guide young people through a structured journey that combines snowsports with life-skills training, mental-health support and accredited qualifications. Each programme also gets increasingly vocational leading to employment within the snowsports or outdoor-activity industries. Many young people return as mentors, helping the next generation follow in their footsteps. Seeing that cycle of confidence, leadership and opportunity grow year after year is what keeps our passionate team at Snow Camp motivated.

But achieving impact sustainably requires more than passion. Every charity must find the balance between purpose and practicality. Each year, we work hard to raise the funds needed to deliver our programmes nationally - and if we can, we also aim to set aside a modest amount in our reserves to protect the charity going forward and enable us to launch new programmes. Reserves can at least provide a level of stability, allowing us to plan ahead and continue serving young people even during uncertain periods. The financial pressure to keep the hamster wheel spinning is always there though, and it often forces you to think short-term, as you seek to ensure you can deliver your immediate goals and commitments. We try wherever we can to think longer term - it's not always possible, but encouraging yourself and your team to 'do something today that you will thank yourself for in 5 years time' helps with our focus and decision making.

The challenges often lie in the relationship between growth and funding. As our impact increases, so does our responsibility to sustain it. For every young person who completes our programme, there are many more waiting for a place. This is the paradox that most social-impact organisations face: greater success creates greater demand. Meeting that demand requires the creation of a strong network of funders and supporters who believe in what you are doing, which is why building that community is central to everything we do.

Snow Camp has survived and thrived because of the collective commitment of many wonderful supporters, partners and funders who have got behind the charity over the years. When individuals and businesses feel genuinely connected to our mission, they tend to stay engaged and become natural ambassadors, bringing others into the community.

Our collaborations with businesses have been particularly powerful. A corporate partnership brings far more than financial support; it builds a bridge between the world of work and the world of youth development. We try to ensure companies that partner with Snow Camp can clearly see the benefits of their involvement. Their employees meet the young people whose lives they are changing, hear their stories and often come away with a renewed sense of motivation and perspective.

Hosting engaging fundraising events has also been key in enabling us to identify and develop new corporate partnerships. One of the clearest examples of this is our AJ Bell 3 Valley Rally, an annual corporate fundraising challenge in Val Thorens, France. Over three fun days, corporate teams from across the UK compete in mountain challenges designed to test teamwork, strategy and perseverance while raising vital funds for Snow Camp. The atmosphere is fantastic, participants form strong bonds, push themselves physically and mentally and enjoy some amazing apres-ski too! Teams return home with a deeper appreciation for what collective effort can achieve. Many describe it as one of the most rewarding corporate events they have ever taken part in, which is fantastic feedback for our team, and many companies return year after year, deepening the partnership and continuing to raise the essential funds to support our work.

The benefits for businesses are also significant. Partnerships with charities and social-impact organisations strengthen internal corporate culture, boost morale and demonstrate genuine corporate values. Employees who feel that their work contributes to something more meaningful show higher levels of engagement and loyalty in the workplace. Externally, clients and customers increasingly expect companies to act responsibly and invest in their communities. Supporting a charity provides a clear, authentic way to show leadership in this area. Purpose is no longer a public relations exercise, it is part of how successful companies define themselves.

At Snow Camp, we try to take an entrepreneurial approach to everything we do. We plan strategically, analyse outcomes and adapt quickly when needed. Our measure of success is not financial profit but the progress of our young people. The same skills that drive a business forward such as innovation, communication and effective teamwork, apply directly to running a sustainable charity. Viewing our work through that entrepreneurial lens has enabled us to grow from a single community project to a nationwide organisation without losing sight of the young people, who are at the centre of everything we do.

Every charity faces a version of the same challenge; financial stability depends on continued impact, yet delivering impact requires secure finances. Breaking this cycle requires long term and authentic partnerships. When businesses, supporters and funders are invested in a charities mission, positive momentum increases with every achievement and goal delivered - confidence grows in the partnership as the outcomes for young people become clear, and the partnership naturally moves towards a more longer-term arrangement.

For over two decades, we have learned that sustainability is built through connection. A community that believes in a shared purpose can achieve extraordinary things. For Snow Camp, that community includes our young people, their families, our instructors, volunteers and many funders, trusts and corporate partners. Together, they create an ecosystem which supports us, underpins us and allows growth to continue year after year.

For businesses, the rewards of joining that ecosystem are both practical and personal. A meaningful partnership enhances reputation, supports employee wellbeing and creates a culture of generosity and collaboration. For us, it brings the resources and stability we need to keep changing lives, and that is one of the great benefits of having a charity partnering with your business. True partnership can remind us that financial success and social purpose are not competing goals but complementary ones. When a company chooses to align its growth with a cause that changes lives, it invests not only in the beneficiaries it is helping - but also in its own long-term strength and credibility.

At Snow Camp, our mission remains clear: to turn as many young lives around as we can through the power of snowsports. Achieving that mission requires a shared commitment from businesses and individuals who believe in our vision and want to join us in supporting our young people. Working together, we can continue to create positive futures for young people and deliver change that lasts.