Dan Temm
Bio
Dan Temm is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Puresport, a UK-based wellness brand known for its natural, drug-tested supplements. He joined the company in 2021 as Chief Operating Officer and became CEO in January 2025. Under his leadership, Puresport has achieved significant growth, including a 500% increase in order volumes within six months, attributed to strategic partnerships and operational efficiencies.
