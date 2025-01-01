Dr Brian Williamson
Dr Brian Williamson, formerly CEO of Jumpstart - one of the first R&D tax specialists in the UK market, is Chief Strategy Officer at Kreoh, an innovative tech disruptor and multi-agent AI engine. He is passionate about empowering professionals to harness AI responsibly while preserving the expertise that defines their industries.
When AI Meets Climate
Artificial Intelligence (AI) stands as a beacon of innovation, offering transformative advances across almost every sector. But as AI becomes more powerful and more pervasive, it brings with it a growing dilemma: its hunger for energy.