Bio

Ed Lascelles joined AlbionVC in 2004 and leads the firm’s technology investments. He focuses on early-stage B2B software, fintech, cybersecurity, AI, and deeptech companies. He was the first investor in Egress (acquired by KnowBe4) and an early investor in Credit Kudos (acquired by Apple). Other portfolio companies include Elliptic, Quantexa, Runa, Seldon, Panaseer, and Koru Kids, among others. Prior to Albion, Ed worked in investment banking at ING Barings and Charterhouse, advising listed companies on equity financing and M&A. He holds a degree in Philosophy from UCL.