Why London's tech ecosystem continues to lead... ...and why that's good for Europe

By Ed Lascelles Edited by Patricia Cullen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

As Paris accelerates its growth in tech and innovation, it's fuelling a renewed sense of momentum in Europe's start-up ecosystem. With new funds, flagship scale-ups, and a clear government push to become a global tech hub, the French capital is on the rise – and that's good news for Europe - reflecting the growing strength of Europe's tech ecosystem. And within it, London remains the leading hub. One of London's superpowers is its ability to convert academic excellence into commercial success. The UK's 'Golden Triangle' – Oxford, Cambridge and London – produces some of the most impactful science and technology globally. Our research shows London university spinouts are raising tens of millions within months of launching - highlighting the city's strength in deep tech.

A global magnet for talent and capital
Few cities rival London's pull for global talent. It's not just the language, time zone or legal system – it's the cumulative network of investors, advisors, scale-up operators and repeat founders that make it a fertile place to start and grow a company. That's why global investors continue to view London as the gateway to Europe. For founders, it means access not just to capital, but to a global mindset and operational expertise.

Positioned to lead the deep tech wave
London is increasingly becoming Europe's deep tech epicentre. From chip design and quantum hardware to climate tech and fusion energy, the city is home to a new wave of start-ups tackling high-barrier, complex problems. Many of these companies have their roots in academic research but are scaling thanks to London's unique blend of funding, talent, and commercial infrastructure. It's this convergence – of science, software and scaling know-how – that gives London a leading edge.

The UK is scaling its companies at home
Previously, the UK was known as a launchpad for innovation that often scaled elsewhere. But that model is starting to shift. Government policy is evolving, infrastructure is improving, and investors are increasingly focused on helping founders build businesses from a UK base. That doesn't mean every company will go the full distance – and that's okay. Early acquisitions and exits help recycle capital and experience back into the ecosystem.

A stronger Paris is good for Europe – and London
A stronger Paris makes for a stronger Europe - just as a stronger London does. The rise of multiple European tech hubs is exactly what the region needs to compete on the global stage. But London's role remains central. Its academic-to-start-up pipeline is accelerating. Its global pull remains unmatched. And its leadership in deep tech is setting the tone for the next era of European innovation. As long as London continues to evolve, collaborate and lead with ambition, it will remain one of the defining engines of European tech.
Ed Lascelles

Partner at AlbionVC

Ed Lascelles joined AlbionVC in 2004 and leads the firm’s technology investments. He focuses on early-stage B2B software, fintech, cybersecurity, AI, and deeptech companies. He was the first investor in Egress (acquired by KnowBe4) and an early investor in Credit Kudos (acquired by Apple). Other portfolio companies include Elliptic, Quantexa, Runa, Seldon, Panaseer, and Koru Kids, among others. Prior to Albion, Ed worked in investment banking at ING Barings and Charterhouse, advising listed companies on equity financing and M&A. He holds a degree in Philosophy from UCL.

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

Stop Trying to Avoid Conflict. Here's How to Turn Disagreements Into Growth.

Embracing conflict can actually fuel sustainable, meaningful growth. Here's how.

By Will Fan
By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

The Best Ideas Don't Always Come From Brainstorming — They Might Surprise You Instead

Surprise isn't just a fleeting emotion; it's a signal that something's been overlooked. And for entrepreneurs, those moments — if you know how to pay attention — can be the starting point of something big.

By Aytekin Tank
Business News

OpenAI Just Released a New ChatGPT That's 'Much Smarter Across the Board,' According to Its CEO. Here Are Some GPT-5 Prompts to Get You Started.

Using the previous version, GPT-4, now feels "miserable," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said.

By Erin Davis
Making a Change

Learn the Languages That Open Markets, Deals, and Conversations with Babbel

Babbel's expert-backed lessons go beyond vocabulary to teach real-world communication skills that matter in business.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel