As Paris accelerates its growth in tech and innovation, it's fuelling a renewed sense of momentum in Europe's start-up ecosystem. With new funds, flagship scale-ups, and a clear government push to become a global tech hub, the French capital is on the rise – and that's good news for Europe - reflecting the growing strength of Europe's tech ecosystem. And within it, London remains the leading hub. One of London's superpowers is its ability to convert academic excellence into commercial success. The UK's 'Golden Triangle' – Oxford, Cambridge and London – produces some of the most impactful science and technology globally. Our research shows London university spinouts are raising tens of millions within months of launching - highlighting the city's strength in deep tech.

A global magnet for talent and capital

Few cities rival London's pull for global talent. It's not just the language, time zone or legal system – it's the cumulative network of investors, advisors, scale-up operators and repeat founders that make it a fertile place to start and grow a company. That's why global investors continue to view London as the gateway to Europe. For founders, it means access not just to capital, but to a global mindset and operational expertise.

Positioned to lead the deep tech wave

London is increasingly becoming Europe's deep tech epicentre. From chip design and quantum hardware to climate tech and fusion energy, the city is home to a new wave of start-ups tackling high-barrier, complex problems. Many of these companies have their roots in academic research but are scaling thanks to London's unique blend of funding, talent, and commercial infrastructure. It's this convergence – of science, software and scaling know-how – that gives London a leading edge.

The UK is scaling its companies at home

Previously, the UK was known as a launchpad for innovation that often scaled elsewhere. But that model is starting to shift. Government policy is evolving, infrastructure is improving, and investors are increasingly focused on helping founders build businesses from a UK base. That doesn't mean every company will go the full distance – and that's okay. Early acquisitions and exits help recycle capital and experience back into the ecosystem.

A stronger Paris is good for Europe – and London

A stronger Paris makes for a stronger Europe - just as a stronger London does. The rise of multiple European tech hubs is exactly what the region needs to compete on the global stage. But London's role remains central. Its academic-to-start-up pipeline is accelerating. Its global pull remains unmatched. And its leadership in deep tech is setting the tone for the next era of European innovation. As long as London continues to evolve, collaborate and lead with ambition, it will remain one of the defining engines of European tech.