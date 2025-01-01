Eldar Tuvey
Bio
Eldar Tuvey co-founded Vertice, a platform focused on SaaS purchasing and expense management. His prior ventures include Wandera, a mobile security company acquired by Jamf in 2021, and ScanSafe, which was acquired by Cisco in 2009.
Latest
Growth Strategies
Beyond the Chequebook: Your Choice of Investors Can Make or Break Your Startup
The co-founder of Vertice is here to debunk the myth that an investor's value is determined simply by the amount they invest. Having founded and exited ScanSafe and Wandera for a combined $600M, he's well-versed in the world of investors.