Erhan Korhaliller

Founder and CEO at EAK Digital

Erhan Korhaliller is an entrepreneur and PR professional with a focus on future technologies such as blockchain, AI, IoT, AR and VR. His PR firm EAK Digital successfully services clients from every continent, enabling him to live the true digital nomad lifestyle.

Latest

Collaboration

4 European Cities That Are Hotbeds for Untapped Talent

Finding new talent to join your team can be difficult.

Living

5 European Havens for Digital Nomads

Europe has many beautiful destinations to offer, and a varied selection of landscapes and experiences to immerse yourself in. Here are some top suggestions for digital nomads looking for something a little bit different.

