Eva de Mol
Founder of De Mol Ventures
Eva is a scientist and an investor. She has a PhD in economics from the VU University and University of California Berkeley Haas Business School. Her research focuses on entrepreneurial teams and her work is published in scientific journals such as Harvard Business Review.
