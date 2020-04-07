Giovanbattista Cimmino
CEO and Founder of SocialAsk
Latest
4 Strategies European Restaurateurs Can Use to Build Loyalty and Attract Repeat Customers
Innovative ideas and reminders to get customers coming back again and again, even in an increasingly competitive industry.
Innovative Approaches for European Hoteliers to Excel in 2023
Innovate, personalize, and sustain: The three essential strategies to thrive in this post-pandemic hospitality industry.
4 Essential Strategies for European Restaurateurs to Thrive in 2023
Maximize your restaurant's success this year with these key strategies.
How European Restauranteurs Can Use the Metaverse
It's all about creating customer engagement, customer satisfaction, and increasing profits.
3 AI Writing Tools European Entrepreneurs Can Use in Our Digital Age
Powerful content-generating tools that can cut weeks from your website or online store building process.
5 Ways European Entrepreneurs are Using Food Technologies During Covid-19
Interest is ticking up in investing in smart technology that helps save time, energy, the planet, and keep us safe.