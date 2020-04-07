Giovanbattista Cimmino

CEO and Founder of SocialAsk

CEO and founder of the social media agency SocialAsk, Giovanbattista Cimmino prides himself on his company’s services, which include social media marketing and online reputation management.

Latest

Growing a Business

4 Strategies European Restaurateurs Can Use to Build Loyalty and Attract Repeat Customers

Innovative ideas and reminders to get customers coming back again and again, even in an increasingly competitive industry.

Growing a Business

Innovative Approaches for European Hoteliers to Excel in 2023

Innovate, personalize, and sustain: The three essential strategies to thrive in this post-pandemic hospitality industry.

Growing a Business

4 Essential Strategies for European Restaurateurs to Thrive in 2023

Maximize your restaurant's success this year with these key strategies.

Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

How European Restauranteurs Can Use the Metaverse

It's all about creating customer engagement, customer satisfaction, and increasing profits.

Science & Technology

3 AI Writing Tools European Entrepreneurs Can Use in Our Digital Age

Powerful content-generating tools that can cut weeks from your website or online store building process.

Thought Leaders

5 Ways European Entrepreneurs are Using Food Technologies During Covid-19

Interest is ticking up in investing in smart technology that helps save time, energy, the planet, and keep us safe.

