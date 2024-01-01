Holly Maguire
UK Managing Director at Superunion
Holly Maguire is U.K. managing director at WPP global brand agency Superunion. Prior to this she was managing partner at BBH, held regional business development roles at Anomaly and isobar and further client leadership roles at CHI&Partners and McCann London.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Leadership
What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Gareth Southgate
Those starting a business should commit to kindness and be a bit more like current Men's England football manager Gareth Southgate.