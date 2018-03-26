Jakob Mähren
CEO of MÄHREN AG
Jakob Mähren is the CEO and Founder of the MÄHREN AG, a Berlin-based real estate investment company established in 2002. The portfolio of his company now comprises more than 2,000 properties across different German cities, including Berlin, Dresden, Essen and Leipzig among others.
