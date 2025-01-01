James Woodfall
Bio
James Woodfall is a highly experienced former financial planner and author of The Heart
of Finance who, as founder of Raise Your EI, now works with financial services and firms
consulting on how they can use emotional intelligence to improve individual and
company performance.
of Finance who, as founder of Raise Your EI, now works with financial services and firms
consulting on how they can use emotional intelligence to improve individual and
company performance.
Latest
Leadership
The Emotional Intelligence Effect
An effective entrepreneur and strong leader typically possesses a number of qualities that help them get a business off the ground, keep it growing and thriving.