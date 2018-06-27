Jan Erik Solem

CEO of Mapillary

Jan Erik Solem is the co-founder and CEO of Mapillary, a street-level imagery platform that uses computer vision to extract map data at scale. Solem is a computer vision specialist and a former math professor, and has authored several books on computer vision.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growing a Business

How Distributed Teams Help Solve Some of the Problems Facing Europe's Startups

As a whole, Europe's tech scene lags behind the U.S. and China.

More Authors You Might Like