Jason McIntosh
Chartered Accountant at Seagate
Jason McIntosh is a chartered accountant and senior financial analyst at Seagate. He holds an undergraduate LLB in Law, and a masters in corporate governance, from Queen's University. He lives and works in L'Derry, Northern Ireland.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Business News
Irish Border Town Businesses Will Suffer Without a Sensible Brexit Deal
We need our leaders to make border considerations a priority.