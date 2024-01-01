Jason McIntosh

Chartered Accountant at Seagate

Jason McIntosh is a chartered accountant and senior financial analyst at Seagate. He holds an undergraduate LLB in Law, and a masters in corporate governance, from Queen's University. He lives and works in L'Derry, Northern Ireland.

Irish Border Town Businesses Will Suffer Without a Sensible Brexit Deal

We need our leaders to make border considerations a priority.

