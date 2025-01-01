Jim Mellon
Bio
Jim Mellon is the Exec Chairman of Agronomics – a leading VC firm that is helping to curate a future wave of biotech’s in the UK all focussed on developing food in sustainable ways. All the portfolio companies utilise cellular agriculture (either cultivated meat + precision fermentation).
Latest
Why I Made a VC Firm for the Future of Food
I've spent much of my career building businesses across sectors as diverse as biotech, mining,and real estate. But in recent years, I've begun to ask myself a profound question: 'how can wecontinue to feed a growing global population without devastating the planet or causing sufferingto billions of animals?'