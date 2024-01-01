Joanna Pawluk
CEO of Orion Vault AG
Joanna Pawluk is the CEO and co-founder of Orion Vault, which is bringing the art and blockchain worlds together. She is an entrepreneur, bringing business from ground zero through early stage funding to global operations, and a blockchain and cryptocurrencies expert.
Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Switzerland's 'Crypto Valley' Presents Real Opportunities for Blockchain Entrepreneurs
Around 2,000 of just 123,000 residents of the small canton of Zug are involved in the crypto and blockchain space.