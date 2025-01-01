Jonathan Evans
Bio
Jonathan Evans is the founder and CEO of the Discovery ADR Group an award-winning pioneering consultancy specialising in strategic talent management, sales transformation, and leadership development. Over the past 25 years, the company has built a strong reputation for delivering innovative recruitment, transformation and training solutions to an extensive global client base across sectors, including engineering, manufacturing, logistics and distribution, food production and waste and recycling.
Latest
Evolve or Become Obsolete
Leadership in 2025 requires agility, adaptability, and a shift from control — or risk becoming irrelevant.