Josh Taylor
Social Entrepreneur and Public Speaker
Josh Taylor is a social entrepreneur, adventurer and public speaker from the U.K. With endorsements from the likes of Sir Richard Branson, each venture Taylor has taken on has led to him collaborating with influential business leaders and creating incredible opportunities.
How the U.K. Can -- and Should -- Encourage Our Youth to Pursue Entrepreneurship
Encouraging young people to discover entrepreneurship as a career option carries huge benefits to society.