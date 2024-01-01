Karlene Agard
Senior Risk and Value Consultant at ARAVUN
Latest
How to Avoid Feeling Overwhelmed During the Coronavirus Pandemic
Four tips to strike the right balance between taking care of your mental health and taking advantage of downtime.
How Small Businesses Can Get Involved in the £460 Billion of Major Projects in the U.K.
Four steps you can take to participate in the most interesting and challenging projects.
U.K.-Based Entrepreneurs Are Sleep-Walking Into Brexit
Many entrepreneurs don't sell internationally but Brexit is likely to have far-reaching ramifications that impact them in unexpected ways.
An 'Amazon Tax' May Protect Giant U.K. Retailers at the Expense of Online Businesses
Tax may soon become even more taxing but entrepreneurs should prepare now.
