Bio

Karolina Löfqvist is a serial entrepreneur and CEO and co-founder of London-based women’s health company, Hormona. Karolina has been passionate about women's health and founded Hormona after being misdiagnosed throughout her 20s despite severe hormonal imbalance symptoms (leading to depression and job loss) that simple interventions fixed within a month once properly diagnosed. She raised £4.7m to help tackle this crisis through data-driven perimenopause support and at-home testing.