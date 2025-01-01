Katie Shanahan
Bio
Katie is an award-winning security expert and certified Data Protection Officer. As founder of Your Cyber Coach, a Security and GDPR training and advisory company, she’s on a mission to help entrepreneurs and early-stage startups cultivate client trust, prevent stressful security incidents, and safeguard their hard-earned income, so they can focus on doing what they do best.
www.yourcybercoach.co.uk
https://www.instagram.com/yourcybercoach/
5 steps to protect your business during the festive season
As a business owner, the festive season is hectic! Balancing business delivery with celebrations and festivities can be tough. Our time, money, and capacity are all limited, so none of us want to deal with something unexpected that impacts all three.