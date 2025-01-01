Lesley Reynolds

Bio

From her renowned skin clinic on London’s iconic Harley Street to her weekly anti-ageing columns and love of all things glamorous, Lesley Reynolds truly knows the importance of looking and feeling good. A skincare and beauty expert who’s been working in the industry for over 20 years. As a lover of advanced technology, Lesley often trained and worked in the US, later becoming one of the first to introduce cosmeceutical products to the UK market. She became managing director for Jan Marini from 2001, and later distributor of dermatologtical brands DCL and DDF. With all this experience behind her, Lesley opened the award-winning Harley Street Skin with her husband the leading cosmetic doctor Dr. Aamer Khan in 2006.