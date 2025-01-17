Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When my husband, Dr. Aamer Khan, and I co-founded Harley Street Skin in 2006, we envisioned building a clinic that offered the most innovative aesthetic treatments and exceptional customer service. And as we worked tirelessly to achieve this, our reputation grew, and so did our ambitions.

Our initial focus was on creating value and eventually selling the business. However, when our children completed their education, our perspective shifted. It was no longer only about building a successful clinic; it was about growing a legacy that could provide a future for the next generation.

As we built a client base of 60,000, acquired numerous awards and even became the subject of a SKY TV series in 2015, I hoped that the business might evolve into a family-run operation. Having been inspired by my own mother who taught me about skincare and beauty, I hoped that one day our children would feel the same connection. However, building a legacy is about more than family sentiment. It requires deliberate planning, clarity of purpose, and a commitment to long-term goals.

Succession planning is one of the most significant challenges faced by family businesses. It's not simply about identifying the next leader - it's about safeguarding the values, vision, and stability that built the business in the first place.

Preparing the next generation

Employing our daughter Sophie, son and two nephews in the business, Dr. Khan and I approached succession planning with myopic intention. To ensure Harley Street Skin thrived beyond our leadership, we needed to address the key questions: Who would lead? What skills would they need and how could we ensure that often challenging alignment between family and business goals?

Sophie has worked in multiple areas in the clinic, from the front desk to delivering beauty treatments, taking responsibility for marketing, and developing our own-brand skincare ranges. We have always worked well together and it was Sophie who first approached me about being my successor. My son and nephews had shifted focus to assist in the development of Ballingdon Hall, our sister property - a diagnostic wellness retreat in Suffolk. Sophie, however, felt a passion for the aesthetic side of the business, and earned her place not by default, but through ongoing training, hard work and dedication, and over the years, she has grown into a capable and visionary leader.

Lessons learned in succession planning

Start early and be proactive

Succession planning isn't something you can afford to leave until the last minute. By investing in Sophie's growth early on, we gave her the time and opportunities to develop the skills and confidence she needed to lead.

Address potential conflicts

Blurred roles and emotional decision-making can easily cause friction in all but especially in family businesses. Regular family meetings have helped us maintain transparency and accountability, ensuring everyone has their voice but is ultimately is aligned with the business's direction.

Define roles and boundaries

Separating family relationships from professional roles was crucial. Sophie's leadership in skincare and the aesthetic expansion was based on her qualifications, not her surname. This clarity has been essential in building trust within the business itself and with our clients.

Encourage fresh ideas and innovation

While continuity is important, adaptability is equally vital. Sophie has brought new perspectives and initiatives to the business, such as creating two skincare collections and helping to broaden our focus on new treatments and wellness. Further, her youth and fresh perspectives have helped the clinic to remain relevant and competitive.

Making succession part of the business DNA

Family businesses thrive when succession planning becomes integral to the way the organisation operates. It must be embedded in the culture, starting from the leadership level. As one expert noted: "The buck stops with the business leaders. They own it, and HR facilitates the actions." This principle has guided my approach to ensuring our own transition.

We have also sought advice from trusted professionals. Our lawyers, accountants, and business consultants have played an invaluable role in helping us formalise the succession plan and avoid the common pitfalls. By addressing practical issues such as shareholders' agreements, the personal positions of key stakeholders, and taxation matters, we've been able to secure a stable foundation for the future of our brand and our family.

Building an attractive, resilient business

Succession planning isn't just about passing the torch; it's also about ensuring the business is resilient and attractive to future stakeholders or potential buyers. According to the International Business Brokers Association, only one in five businesses listed for sale is sold due to perceived risk. Whether or not you plan to sell, it remains crucial to focus on valuation growth alongside profit growth. One day Sophie will potentially want to put the business up for sale unless of course her own daughter becomes the third generation to take the torch for Harley Street Skin.

By proactively addressing succession planning and adapting to challenges, family businesses can continue to thrive ensuring their legacy endures for generations to come.

The next chapter

As I step back from daily operations to focus on our new longevity business and wellness retreat at Ballingdon Hall, I do so with pride and confidence. Sophie's ability to connect with people -whether staff or clients, sets her apart as a leader. She has the knowledge, vision, and trust of our team to take Harley Street Skin into its next chapter.

I believe that succession planning requires enormous planning and collaboration. It cannot be achieved overnight and goes beyond securing the future of the business, it's also about safeguarding the DNA of the business - the heart of what makes it special.

As I watch Sophie begin to shape the future of Harley Street Skin, I feel reassured that what Dr. Khan and I have worked so hard to build will not only endure but thrive, continuing to reflect the passion and purpose that inspired us to start this journey together 20 years ago.