Max Buchan founded Valarian to give organisations true digital autonomy. His background in international finance has led him to focus on infrastructure where privacy, compliance, and control are not optional. Valarian recently emerged from stealth to launch "Valarian Defence” purpose built to support governments and institutions operating in high trust, high risk environments where containment and control are paramount. Valarian delivers infrastructure for institutions operating at the front lines of risk. Its platform, ACRA, enforces isolation, auditability, and control - designed to contain threats and preserve operational integrity when assumptions about trust fail. Founded by leaders from the military, financial, and technical domains, Valarian builds with the belief that critical systems deserve architecture, not improvisation.