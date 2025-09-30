Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When we first set out to build Valarian, our focus was on enterprise software. But as global conditions shifted, US defense companies approached us, and it became clear there was a much larger gap to bridge within data sovereignty. We took a leap into this sector, knowing our best opportunities and investors might not be on the right side of the Atlantic. For many tech companies, both past and present, the US is more than just intriguing, some would say going stateside is imperative. But rethinking this approach and anchoring growth in Britain is both necessary and possible.

Our Paradox? Unlock the UK's Potential

What struck me most as we grew was the stark difference in response. In Britain, many voices pointed to reasons we might fail. In America, the response was the opposite: introductions, resources, and lifelines to help us succeed. That experience revealed a paradox: if we want to build for Britain, why must so many of us leave to do it?

The UK has enormous potential in tech and AI, but cultural, structural, and policy hurdles are holding it back. To become a true global hub, we must instill a mindset of ambition rather than hesitation. The US celebrates bold ideas, connects talent with networks, and embraces volatility when it sees potential upside. Too often in the UK, our culture tempers ambition instead of fueling it. Our entrepreneurs are discouraged by tax burdens, regulatory uncertainty, and supply chain risks. We are plagued by a risk averse culture where founders must often succeed abroad before they are celebrated at home.

Strengthening the Market at Home

Another challenge lies in the market itself. We need more British technology companies delivering real, viable options that can compete globally while serving the needs of our own economy. Too often, UK consumers and enterprises turn to foreign solutions because domestic alternatives are scarce or underfunded. Strengthening our community of innovators will give rise to a market where ideas for Britain are built in Britain and scaled globally.

If we want a new age of prosperity, we must act with urgency. A key step forward and a top priority must be making London an attractive hub once again. That means tax reforms that encourage businesses to stay and economic policies that promote growth rather than austerity. We cannot cut our way into the future; we must grow our way there.

Retaining and Empowering Talent

At the same time, we must leverage our existing strengths. Our universities consistently produce brilliant talent, but too often the US reaps the benefit. We must give graduates real reasons to stay: platforms, resources, and the freedom to build their companies at home. If Britain wants to lead in AI and technology, rhetoric is not enough; we must offer tangible incentives to innovate here. To dispel the narrative that British companies cannot thrive domestically, we must make success at home a true possibility.

The Power of Collaboration

Finally, collaboration is essential. UK companies cannot compete with US giants on scale alone, but by fostering ecosystems, we can amplify our impact. When we lose one founder to America, we do not just lose an individual, we lose an entire network of colleagues, collaborators, and future jobs. These are communities of talent whose success depends on how we structure opportunity in the UK.

A Call to Build

Yes, there is pessimism internally and externally, but there is also hope. Government support is growing, and I have been proud to meet with many local tech leaders, founders, and investors, all of whom are committed to changing the landscape for the better. With collaboration, talent, and policy support, the UK can grow companies of massive scale that stay rooted in Britain.

We cannot allow a calloused culture of doubt to shape the next generation of builders. Instead, we must cultivate an environment that empowers innovators to succeed here at home. Britain does not need more spectators, it needs builders.