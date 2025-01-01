Melissa Di Donato
Bio
Melissa Di Donato is Chair and CEO of liquidity performance business Kyriba. She also serves on the Board of The Data Science Institute at Imperial College, London, JPMorgan and Porsche AG. She previously led the successful listing of global software company SUSE on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and became the first woman to take a multibillion-euro company public on the Deutsche Börse.
