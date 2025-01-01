Michael Bush
Bio
Michael Bush co-founded GrowthWays Partners, providing strategic advisory services to entrepreneurs, founders, investors, management teams, and related stakeholders. He is passionate about optimizing the enterprise value of companies in the natural products industry while ensuring that the value they build provides benefits far beyond the financial. With a career spanning over 25 years, Michael has led venture-backed businesses in the natural products, healthcare, and bioinformatics industries.
Latest
Five Elements of a Fail-Proof Contingency Plan-And Why Every Business Needs One
Let's face it- running a business is basically professional fire-walking. If you've built something worth scaling, you're constantly balancing momentum with fragility.