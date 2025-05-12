Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A supplier goes belly up. Your star employee quits to "travel and recharge." A key investor ghosts. Sh*t happens. And when it does, you either respond with a plan- or react with panic. That's where a contingency plan comes in. Think of it as your business's emergency guardrails: the things that keep you from swerving off the road when reality doesn't match your plan. But a dusty document that sits in Google Drive until a crisis hits? That's not what I'm talking about. A real contingency plan is alive, practiced, and embedded into your operating culture. It's not just about survival—it's about preserving your upside while staying calm and clear-headed under pressure.



After years as an entrepreneur, operator, and board member—starting, growing, and selling companies—I've seen the difference a solid plan makes. Here are five elements of a fail-proof contingency plan that I believe every founder, operator, or executive team should bake into their business DNA.

1. Clear Identification of Critical Functions

Start by asking: What parts of the business must stay operational, no matter what?This sounds obvious, but many businesses don't truly know their non-negotiables. Revenue might be tied to one warehouse, one formulation partner, or even one person's brain. If that link breaks, can you still deliver?

Think in terms of business-critical functions:

- Fulfillment and inventory management

- Customer communication (especially if you're direct-to-consumer)

- Payment processing and cash flow

- Regulatory or quality compliance (for CPG and food brands, this is big)

- Key relationships—like exclusive manufacturing agreements or licensing deals

Identify these and then assess their single points of failure. A fail-proof contingency plan maps out alternatives, timelines, and responsibilities in case any of these pillars wobble.

2. Scenario Planning: Choose Your Own Adventure

Your contingency plan isn't about predicting the future. It's about rehearsing it. Start with your top 3–5 plausible but painful scenarios. Here are a few I've seen too many times:

- A product recall

- A sudden spike or crash in demand

- A leadership health crisis

- A PR crisis (especially in this screenshot-and-cancel era)

- A supply chain breakdown

Run tabletop exercises with your leadership team. Assign roles. Time your response. Ask:

- What's the first call you make?

- Who's the point person?

- How do you message it internally and externally?

- How long could you operate under this condition?

This doesn't have to be a gloom-and-doom drill. It's a confidence builder. I've found teams that run these regularly are calmer, clearer, and far better prepared when the unexpected hits.

3. Real-Time Communication Protocols

Contingency planning fails without fast, clear, human-centered communication. Slack threads and long email chains don't cut it in a crisis. You need:

- A designated "the buck stops here person" for each type of event

- A tiered escalation path (who gets looped in and when)

- Pre-drafted internal and external messaging templates

- A shared folder with essential info (insurance contacts, backup vendors, legal)

And please - practice this. Don't assume everyone knows what "drop everything" really means. Clarity kills confusion. Bonus tip: if you're fully remote or hybrid, build a backup comms plan for when digital systems fail. Sometimes, you just need to say, "If Slack is down, text me."

4. Resource and Cash Buffering

Here's the unsexy truth: the best contingency plan is a healthy balance sheet. If you're living paycheck to paycheck as a business, even a minor disruption can trigger a cascade of bad decisions. Think layoffs, emergency loans, or product cuts you didn't want to make.

Your plan should define:

- Minimum viable cash-on-hand to survive 3, 6, and 12 months of disruption

- How and when to tap emergency credit (you do have an emergency credit line, don't you?)

- Your burn rate under different revenue scenarios

- What gets cut (or doubled down on) first

This is your business's immune system. If you're constantly teetering on the edge, contingency planning isn't just nice to have—it's a lifeline.

5. A Bias Toward Action (Not Perfection)

The most underrated part of a contingency plan? A culture that's ready to act. When pressure mounts, most teams freeze. Or overthink. Or create five more meetings. But speed matters more than polish. Your plan needs to give people permission to move fast—with just enough structure to avoid chaos. Build trust by empowering teams in advance. A fail-proof plan gives room for:

- Fast decisions without senior sign-off

- Pre-approved vendor or budget swaps

- Clear rules for temporary protocol changes

- Honest debriefs after the storm passes (what worked, what didn't)

This is where culture and planning meet. Because in the end, it's not the plan itself—it's the team's muscle memory that turns adversity into momentum.

Build the Ark Before It Rains

We all want to believe things will go according to plan. They won't. But with a real contingency plan—one that's dynamic, realistic, and connected to your core values—you won't just survive the storm. You'll emerge stronger. This isn't fear-based business. It's resilient entrepreneurship. You're building something worth protecting. So give it the guardrails it deserves.