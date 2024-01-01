Olivia Angelescu

Digital Marketing Expert

Olivia Angelescu is a digital marketing expert who helps people all over the world launch their online business, so that they can build their career around their lives. Her specialties are content marketing, email marketing and social media (including paid advertising).

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Operations & Logistics

The Do-It-Yourself PR Trend and What it Means for Your European Business

Want to break into the U.S.? Follow these 4 strategies.

Starting a Business

How My Strong Eastern European Accent Turned Out to Be My Biggest Business Asset

Sometimes we get so absorbed by one detail of a project we work on, that we forget why we were doing it in the first place.

More Authors You Might Like