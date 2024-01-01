Olivia Hanlon

Founder of Girls in Marketing

Olivia Hanlon is founder and managing director of Girls in Marketing, an online community platform aiming to help girls and women in the digital marketing industry to improve their skills and online presence through group support, resources and events (both online and offline).

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Buying / Investing in Business

7 of the Best Podcasts About Investing

Being a successful entrepreneur means knowing your industry. Listening to podcasts can be a great way to understand your sector.

Buying / Investing in Business

How to Successfully Invest in Buy-to-Let Property

Take a look at this guide to help you choose the right development and achieve success in the real estate sector.

More Authors You Might Like