Paulo Andrez
Bio
Paulo Andrez is the author of the Amazon Bestselling book Zero Risk Startup: The Ultimate Entrepreneur’s Guide to Mitigating Risks When Starting or Growing a Business, is a serial entrepreneur who started his first business at age 18. He’s an experienced angel investor and venture capitalist who has personally founded and invested in over 50 companies and, through venture capital funds, has invested in more than 200 companies.
Latest
Selling Your Business? 6 Smart Tactics to Raise the Price in a Tough Market
In today's climate of economic uncertainty, entrepreneurs looking to sell their businessesare facing a tough environment.
Top Lessons in Low-Risk Entrepreneurship
According to a Zapier-commissioned Harris Poll survey, a staggering 92% of adult Americans who had one or more business ideas never followed through with turning their ideas into reality.