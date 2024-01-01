Selina Johnson
Founder and CEO of Selina & Co.
Selina Johnson is a business support expert providing elite virtual personal assistant services to entrepreneurs and businesses with a turnover of six to seven figures with administrative, technical and creative support. Her clients have seen increased productive hours, revenue growth and KPIs improved.
How U.K. Small Business Owners Can Eliminate Wasted Days by Creating Their Ideal Working Week
Here are ways to boost your productivity, gain 100 percent control and achieve more by doing less.