Shawn Atkinson
Partner at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP
Shawn Atkinson, a partner in the London office, is a member of the Private Equity, Mergers & Acquisitions and Technology Companies Group, which advises leading private equity, venture capital and growth funds and high growth technology companies. He also co-leads Orrick’s global fintech team.
Latest
Starting a Business
Busting Myths About Europe's Tech Sector
Here's how the European Union is encouraging innovation and making a name for itself in the process.